Community organisation Okehampton Community Kitchen are working together with Okehampton Times and other organisations, businesses and individuals to bring people together but also to try and ensure as many people get basics and some treats via their award-winning foodbank.
The task is huge as the area for foodbank delivery covers much of Dartmoor and right up to Meeth ensuring that nobody goes hungry this Christmas. The eco-hub at 1 Courtenay Road will be the venue for Christmas Day and Boxing Day get togethers with a lovely community coffee morning followed by lunch both days.
There is no requirement to pay but a donation is welcome. Kids activities and Boxing Day Bingo are on the cards again; big prizes from fast cars (albeit a tad smaller than you might want) to biscuits!
This is the season the kitchen fundraises, run entirely by volunteers the team rely on donations for 60% of costs. The rest is made up from sales of catering and their little shop. The challenge is on! How many meals can be funded by Christmas?
The Okehampton Times has risen to the challenge and is supporting the Elf on Your Shelf Advent initiative. For a minimum donation of £100 you can have an elf visit but be warned they are naughty and may get caught on video in your premesis doing something daft!
Our insider intelligence has just updated to say elves are booked in for a haircut, a visit to a kitchen, some horse grooming and an eye test so far! There will be a plate-o-meter showing an update in the Okehampton Times weekly of how many meals are funded and photos of the pesky elves at work. Packs going out into the community include so far fresh turkey meals and kits plus the usual food support.
A big challenge but we know it can be done. Food, hygiene and small gift donations can be made at the following places :Bradley’s Estate Agents, Made-Well,Hatherleigh, Specsavers, Well-being Cafe, Lidl, Castleham Lodge Cafe.
Your business? Call to be added! Your workplace can make a big difference.
Financial donations get added to the plate-o-meter and can be given via bacs or the crowdfunder. https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/ rural-food-support-services-2023Bacs details are: Lloyds Bank: Okehampton Community Kitchen, Sort code: 30 98 97, Account: 62324162.