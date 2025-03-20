Police are urging dog walkers to keep their canines under control, especially during lambing season.
The force received several reports of livestock worrying in the Mid Devon area in February, including one incident in Culmstock, where a sheep was attacked by two dogs. The injured sheep received emergency veterinary treatment.
As a result of this incident a dog owner admitted the offence and covered the vets costs. She received a dog control order, meaning her dogs need to be on a lead at all times outside of the home. If this does not happen the owner risks being taken to court and having her dogs put to sleep.
PC Julian Fry, from the Devon & Cornwall Police Rural Crime Team, said: “If you are walking your dog in an open space, make sure it is under effective control at all times. Dogs should not be unaccompanied outside of the home and their behaviour should always be managed – especially around livestock. We want owners to Take The Lead and prevent harm to animals.”
Between January 1 and March 6 Devon & Cornwall Police recorded 38 incidents of livestock worrying across the force area.
A report from the National Farmers’ Union released in February 2024, confirmed that dog attacks on livestock throughout the UK were estimated to cost £2.4 million last year, up nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous year. The report stated that the South West region was the worst-hit, with attacks estimated to have cost £359,000.
If you witness an attack on livestock, please do not intervene; keep yourself safe and call 999. Information relating to attacks on livestock that are not currently happening should be reported to the police online or by calling 101.
Anonymous information can also be provided to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.