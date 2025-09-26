Two rowing clubs from the Tamar Valley took to the Thames last weekend in a race of epic proportions.
The Cotehele Quay Gig Club and the Tamar & Tavy Gig Club joined 300 crews from around the world who headed to London for the Great River Race.
Teams competing in traditional coxed boats had to negotiate a 21.6-mile stretch of the river under 28 of London’s famous bridges starting at Millwall Slip in the east and finishing 34 km upstream at Ham.
Competitive members of Cotehele club came away with three trophies from the race on Saturday, September 20 with their women’s crew and junior crew battling challenging river conditions.
With a finish time of two hours and 48 minutes behind the fastest race time of two hours and two minutes, Cotehele’s junior crew were the fastest U16s crew of the day and awarded the John Pearce Cup.
The women’s crew came in at two hours 46 minutes, and were awarded two trophies: the Terry McCann Trophy for the fastest female crew overall, and the Harry Purchase Trophy for the first female crew on handicap.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Towards the end of the race the women caught up with the juniors and they proceeded to have their own sprint to the line. The women managed to overtake but the juniors made them work for the bragging rights.”
Cotehele Quay Gig Club also fielded a team of recreational rowers under coxes Michael Browne and Maria Stoneman in “Lowen”. For all but one of the recreational crew, it was the first time competing in the epic Great River Race.
A team member commented: “Conditions were difficult, with a strong headwind and a moderate swell, the start was exhilarating and chaotic in equal measure. The conditions remained challenging, but before we knew it we had passed the finishing line and completed the race in just over 4 hours.
“I think all of us had a great sense of satisfaction and camaraderie. And we spotted a seal close to the finish line!”
A member of the club added: “These are the best set of results the club has achieved at this event. Our junior crew beat many men’s crews so they have a very bright future.
“The crews couldn't have done it though without the support from every member at the club back at the quay and those who travelled to the event with the teams and helped prepare and tow boats.”
Crews from further up the Tamar took to the river too with Row-mantics from Tamar and Tavy Gig Club finishing as 4th overall in the women’s pilot gig crew and 25th across the line, while the Weir Wolves crossed the line in 43rd position.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Thank you to our incredible coxes, navigating this awesome, busy, complicated event. To our squad captains and coxes for organising training - it takes a team! A big whoop whoop to Bella, Aria and Stella – our oarsome juniors who took part, and our fab Karen R – admin is crucial, thank you for organising us all!
“Very big thanks to Great River Race London for organising this incredible event.”
The Great River Race started in 1988 with 61 boats crewed by a groups of enthusiasts ranging from young scouts to hardened offshore rowing veterans from rowing clubs, pubs, schools, boating societies and the armed services.
It now has around 300 crews taking part, and is an international event with competitors from America, Australia and many European countries.
The charitable trust is run by volunteers with over 2,500 competitors competing for 37 trophies, it has become the biggest and most prestigious event of its kind in Europe.
