THE Tamar Valley Village Fete returns with summer fun to St Ann’s Chapel next weekend.
The fete will takes place on the King George V playing field behind the Rifle Volunteer pub on Saturday, June 14.
The popular event attracted 1,000 visitors last year and the organisers are promising an even bigger and better event this year.
A fete spokesperson said: “This is the fourth year we are holding this event and we are growing and evolving every time. After listening to feedback from last year’s event we have been working to address these and help improve the day for everyone, so this year we have obtained off site parking in the field next door allowing for more parking and giving us more space in the field as we expand the fete.
“We have booked children's activities, an inflatable assault course, a zorb park, a traditional swinging roundabout, a 'test your strength' hammer throw and children's face painting to name just a few.
“There will also be a live band playing on stage, a dog show with ten classes to enter are returning to its own show ring this year. The classic cars are on display again for a wander round. A programme of entertainment in the grand arena has been expanded to keep everyone entertained during the afternoon and the children's art competition is running again as it proved very popular last year with two age groups this time.”
There will also be a craft tent with 20 stalls and over 30 stands in the Market Street area with community and charity stands alongside local traders and crafters, offering a great variety of information and goods to sell.
There will also be plenty of refreshments to keep everyone fet and watered, with the Rifle Volunteer pub offering a beer and burger food bar while The Tamar Teasers Red Hatter Group are manning the tea tent with teas and cakes.
The spokesperson added: “Helluva Pasties have promised not to run out of pasties this year as well as Ben’s Ice Cream van with their 99s and lollies and the fire service are hoping to attend again, parking by the entrance just in case they get called out to a shout.”
There are two entrances to the fete. The main entrance is by the play park, with disabled parking only in the car park there and the main car parking in the adjoining field. The other entrance is via the public footpath that runs behind the Rifle Volunteer into the field. First aid and toilets are on offered site. Admission, kept the same as last year, is £3 for 12 years and upwards, with younger children free. The event runs from 12 noon to 5.30pm.
