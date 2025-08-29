The assistant principal of Tavistock College, James Stroud, has passed away.
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust confirmed the news to the Tavistock Times on Thursday, August 28.
James Stroud was also a science teacher at Tavistock College where he was “much-cherished”
James Buchanan, Principal, Tavistock College said: "Our entire school community is deeply saddened by the loss of our much-cherished assistant principal and science teacher James Stroud. We are currently focused on supporting James' loved ones, students and colleagues during this difficult period. We will miss him terribly. In time, we will come together as a school community to celebrate and commemorate James' memory."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.