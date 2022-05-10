Teachers and parents go to great heights for school funds

STAFF from Okehampton Primary School took a deep breath and abseiled from Meldon Viaduct last weekend raising £870 for the school’s PTFA coffers.

Spectators came out to watch and cheer on the abseilers as they embarked on the 35-metre drop to the bottom.

‘The abseil was a huge success,’ said teacher Jasmine Gilkes. ‘Lots of people came to watch which really gave our staff a boost and the courage to do the abseil. All our staff that took part were amazing and completed the abseil with very little screaming!

‘Adventure Okehampton ran the event very smoothly and we are so lucky to have a business like that right on our doorstep.’

The abseil followed one the previous week by staff from Okehampton’s second primary school St James.