A schoolgirl has dazzled on her fashion catwalk debut with her grace and presence.
Gracie Turner, 15, of Tavistock, made an unforgettable first appearance on the professional model scene, during London Fashion Week 2025.
The Mount Kelly student became one of the youngest models ever to walk the prestigious runway.
Although she didn’t win the Top Model 2025 competition (part of the week – an international showcase of fashion) Gracie was the youngest finalist by two years and is still a GCSE school pupil.
She was judged to have performed brilliantly, and was highly commended by her peers. In addition to competing in the finals in Covent Garden, she also made her catwalk debut earlier that day in the Fashion London Show, modelling outfits for four different designers.
At just 15, her debut was made even more special with iconic shoe designer Jimmy Choo seated in the audience front row as she took to the catwalk for the very first time in the capital. Her natural poise and confidence drew admiration from industry insiders and audiences alike.
This milestone followed another remarkable achievement that same week - securing her place in the UK Finals of Top Model UK 2026.
Her double success highlights the bright future ahead for this rising talent, who is already turning heads in the fashion world.
Gracie said: “Walking my first runway at London Fashion Week was a dream come true. “Knowing that Jimmy Choo was in the front row made it even more surreal. I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received as I begin this journey.
“It was such an amazing and unexpected experience. I still can’t quite believe it happened.”
However, despite her success, Gracie is keeping her feet on the ground: “For now, I’d really like to keep pursuing catwalk modelling opportunities alongside my studies, because it’s something I really enjoy.”
She is focused on her GCSEs and with her longer-term plan to study A-Levels and eventually go into medicine. She also plays, cricket and netball at college.
Her mother Lei Turner said: “It was a huge surprise when Gracie was spotted by the talent scouts to enterTop Model UK 2026 and for her to go on and walk for real designers at London Fashion Week was just incredible.
“We’re so pleased she was able to experience it and we’re proud of how she’s balanced it all with her studies. She’s remained committed to her school work, never misses deadlines, and takes her education very seriously. To see her show such confidence and courage at this age has been very special.”
Lei added: “With such a breakthrough moment at London Fashion Week, Gracie is certainly a name to watch as her modelling career continues to flourish.”
Her journey into the fashion world began at the Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Arena last year where she was spotted by Premier Models, the agency known for discovering some of fashion’s biggest names.
Although too young at the time to sign, her potential was clear and now one year on, Gracie has taken centre stage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.