A teenage swimmer from Tavistock was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived back at school having conquered one of swimming’s greatest challenges.
Barnaby Ryder, 17, of Mount Kelly College, was treated to a ceremonial guard of honour upon his return to school, having swam 21 miles across the English Channel for charity.
The long distance open-water swimmer has been making waves in the pool and outdoors as he trained for one of the most popular swimming endurance challenges and raised more than £5,000 for the ManUp? charity which supports men’s mental heath.
Barnaby completed his swim on Tuesday, June 17, when the tide and weather were perfect, meaning a 3.30am start.
On the pilot boat which escorted Barnaby during his swim, were the crew, his dad and two brothers, swimming coach, godfather and a family friend.
He said: “I was feeling strong and so glad that was finally underway. The first couple of hours I felt really good and was feeding every half-hour.
“They dropped a drink of warm sweet tea with maltodextrose and some jelly babies and mini chocolate rolls to me from the boat on a fishing line as I wasn't allowed to touch anyone or the boat or the swim would be disqualified. The sea was cold but the extra 20kg I put on helped with insulation.
“It seemed endless and as I only breathe to one side when I swim all I could see was the side of the boat with every breath, it was really monotonous and hard to keep my head in a good place.
“I got a lot of encouragement from the boat and they were playing music to help motivate me. I was making good progress about six hours in, on a very straight line, which doesn't always happen due to the strong tides pushing you. I was feeling more positive and although I was really aching, I was over half way. I could see France getting closer whenever I stopped to feed and that gave me renewed energy.”
He trying to be mentally prepared for the final toughest part of the swim due to the currents. which could cause him to overshoot the finish, before touching land.
He said: “I kept pushing and I thankfully made it to the Cap Gris Nez finish. I stood on a rock and the boat’s horn sounded for the the end. I did it in nine hours and 42 minutes – I was ecstatic, I had really hoped I could pull off a sub-ten-hour hour swim but there are so many elements you can't control about the day it was amazing that I had done it.
My body was cramping and I was in bits. I got back on the boat and the emotions were running high, relief, pride, happiness, we were all in tears. Then my mum phoned me from Dover as she had tracking the swim all day and there were even more tears. I wrapped up warm and then we headed back to Dover, I was exhausted but so exhilarated.”
