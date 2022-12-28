DEVON and Cornwall Police have announced that officers located the body of a man in the South Molton area on Saturday, December 24.
The body has been identified as that of 43-year-old Darren Gray of South Molton, who was reported missing on Monday, December 19.
His next of kin have been informed and officers will prepare a file for the coroner.
Sector Inspector Andy Wills said: “Police enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances leading to Darren’s death, during what is a very difficult time for his loved ones.
“Officers are appealing for any information which can assist police in their enquiries.”
If you have any information which might help officers, contact police via the website here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50220067671.