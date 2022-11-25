The coronation of King George VI was the justifiable reason for this tea party in Fore Street, Okehampton on May 12 1937. The loyalty and patriotism of the Okehampton habitants were very much in evidence, judging by the crowds, the numerous flags and bunting.
Despite the bypass, present day traffic would make this type of event on Fore Street nigh on impossible. The long established Plume of Feathers is in the foreground — they must have done a roaring trade that day.
Photograph and copy from the archives of Mike and Hilary Wreford, Okehampton.