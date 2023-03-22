The George Inn, situated at 11 West Street, Okehampton, near the Devon Motor Transport (DMT) workshops, is pictured here just after 1930. It was a very popular inn at that time and was run by the Northcott family for many years. Like many others, it provided stabling for horses, this being the sole form of transport for farmers coming to town. Here the stables had just been demolised and the rest of the building soon followed. By 1936 the inn was no more! March Fair was a time when gypsies and local youths were often seen emboiled in a scrap. The ensuing great excitement soon attracted the attention of the local constabulary! Picture from the archives of Mike and Hilary Wreford.