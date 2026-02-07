The threat of some South Devon coastal communities being isolated by the closure of the storm-damaged Slapton road has prompted an MP to launch a petition.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden’s petition (which has attracted about 10,000 signatures) is urging the government to improve coastal protection after the closure of the vital A379 Slapton Line link road last week.
She said: “Accelerated coastal erosion in the villages of Torcross, Beesands and Hallsands are having a devastating impact on residents and businesses including significant damage to properties and the partial destruction of the A379 Slapton Line.
“This petition urges the government to support coastal communities affected by coastal erosion in Start Bay, including the villages of Torcross, Beesands and Hallsands, in the short and long term.”
Residents are now forced to drive long distances on unsuitable backroads to their homes and work. They are up in arms after the closure, fearing the road might be abandoned to the sea and that the closure will be permanent due to the high cost of repairs.
Businesses are also seeking emergency aid for lost trade due to the expected prolonged closure of the road.
Caroline has been selected to ask a question during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (February 11) at which she will raise the issue.
Caroline Voaden’s petition to government urging improved coastal protection is at this link: https://share.google/Xp1A82Q36wFDX6yDe
