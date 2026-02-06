Peace campaigners will be staging a stall on Tavistock’s Bedford Square on Saturday, February 21 to show support for Palestinians.
Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) will man the stand from 10.30am to 2.30pm to explain to shoppers how boycotting Israeli products and services can help Palestinians in their struggle with Israel.
A TPAG spokesman said: “There will also be a petition available to ask Devon County Council who administer a local government pension scheme fund, to take steps to divest from companies enabling and profiting from Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians.
“Authorities such as Northants, Somerset, Bristol, Oxford and Nottingham (and many more) have already taken this action. Everyone is welcome to come along to have a chat and find out more.”
