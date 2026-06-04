A thought-provoking film created by a local charity is being screened at Transition Tavistock’s midsummer meeting.
The meeting at Tavistock United Reformed Church on Russell Street at 7pm on Tuesday, June 16 will screen Cornwall Climate Care’s film Beyond Bricks.
The film will be shown after the community group’s annual review and future plans. The free event is open to all.
The film, presented by a Cornish builder, poses the question: “Can we fix the housing crisis without it costing the Earth?”
The 40-minute documentary looks at everything from high-tech housing solutions to people building with novel, climate-friendly materials, rethinking ‘waste’ and ensuring that our future homes also leave space for nature. A discussion of its local relevance will follow.
More detail on www.transitiontavistock.org.uk/events.
Transition Tavistock, the volunteer-led group which produced the Walkable Tavistock Map, brings people together in Tavistock and the surrounding area to respond to the climate and nature crises, sharing knowledge and practical ideas. There is plenty of scope for new members to get involved, whether in the regular activities or behind the scenes support.
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