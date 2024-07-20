TRAVELLERS who arrived in about eight caravans and took up residence in “The Rec”, the field adjoining Lords Meadow Leisure Centre car park on Thursday, July 18, left just after 12 noon today, Saturday, July 20.
Upon arrival the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre automatically closed for the safety of staff and in an attempt to prevent the damage caused at the Centre when travellers last arrived in the town in April.
The Leisure Centre has announced that it will now re-open tomorrow, Sunday, July 21, opening during normal Sunday hours from 8am to 4pm.
The Rec is rented by Crediton Rugby Club from Queen Elizabeth’s Academy Trust Educational Foundation.
The rugby club is believed to have taken out the injunction which required the travellers to leave The Rec by 2.30pm.
Crediton Rugby Club said: “We are pleased to report that the visitors who had set up on the ‘Rec’ have moved on.
“We have been in liaison with the authorities since their arrival and are grateful for the support that we have received.
“Sadly, but as expected, there is some mess to clean up. This will commence tomorrow morning if anyone can help - bring bin bags and gloves for a 10am start!
“While we can begrudgingly deal with the rubbish being left, the damage that has been done to one of the pitches and the gate is a harder pill to swallow.”
A bonfire was lit on one of the pitches and there is also broken glass present.
There is a large amount of litter but also many lorry loads of garden waste have been tipped in the field.
It is understood that while camped at The Rec, one or more of the travellers operated a garden hedge trimming service.
This will take some effort to remove.
There was also excrement present at the site.
The gate to the Rec has now been padlocked.
It was understood that the travellers were previously at Cullompton and after Crediton were heading towards Okehampton.