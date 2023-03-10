THE death of Ukrainian teenager Albina Yevko in Dawlish is not being treated as suspicious by police.
In a statement just issued by the police Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: ‘Following police inquiries undertaken throughout the Dawlish area, including CCTV trawls, review of Albina’s phone and a forensic post mortem; investigative officers can confirm that there was no third party involvement and that the death of Albina Yevko is not suspicious.'
The 14-year-old was found unconscious on Dawlish Beach on Saturday and died later.
‘Our investigation shows that Albina had settled very well in the UK since moving from Ukraine and enjoyed living by the sea and being part of a new family,’ added DI Davies.
‘She had made good friends, both Ukrainian and English in the UK, enjoyed school and was very much welcomed by the local community.’
‘We have informed Albina’s next of kin of our findings and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time.
‘The police’s role is to continue gathering information surrounding this matter and to submit a file to the coroner who will hold an inquest into this death in due course.
‘We would like to thank everyone who has helped us with our investigation into this matter. ‘Our thoughts are with all who knew Albina at this tragic time.’
Anyone with any information and has yet to have spoken to officers is asked to contact [email protected] quoting case reference 50230052081.
Albina had fled her war-torn home after the Russian invasion to the Devon town in May last year and was settling into new life and attending the local secondary school.
Tributes pour in
Tributes continue to pour in for Albina – with those who knew her expressing their shock at her death.
Paying an earlier tribute alongside the release of a photo of her daughter, Albina's mum Inna Yevko said: ‘Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.
‘Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts.
‘We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.’
Olena Kravchenko, 39, a married accountant from Kharkiv, also came to the UK in May with her daughter, Vasilisa, seven, and had grown close to the family.
She said: ‘I didn't believe it when I heard she had died.
‘I thought this is not about her. I thought it was about another person, or a pet – a cat, hamster or fish. I couldn't believe it.
‘Nobody thought it would be that way. We came abroad to find a safe place, so nobody could imagine that this could happen.
‘Albina was lovely girl. She was calm, she was smart. I can't say she was very communicative.
‘As with all kids [from Ukraine] she was with some stress and some not understanding how it will be one year later.
‘She was normal teenager – calm, kind, smart. She was a very good girl.’