University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 31 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 31 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 31 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Subscribe newsletter
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 31 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 78% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 138.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 33 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to August 7. This was down from 40 in the previous seven days.