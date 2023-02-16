This was a rearranged game after a flooded pitch and then a second attempt foiled by icy conditions had made the match unplayable in December, writes Louise Weller.
Okehampton played some good hockey at times but it was a tough match for them with the youth and speed of this University side defeating them.
Plymouth pressed from the start, with sharp and accurate passing and quickly built up a 3-0 lead.
Okehampton’s cause was not helped by an extremely harsh sending off of one of their players which left them down to 10 for five minutes or so in a key period of play.
But Okehampton are fighters, epitomised by their hard-working captain, Louise Weller, and one of Ali Newton’s tortuous dribbles through the centre led to a penalty corner which was deflected in by Viv Weatherington.
Joint players of the match, goalkeeper, Lois Rowlands and centre-back, Sandy Houston were outstanding in defence against the very strong Uni attack.
Although Uni went on to score three more goals, the away side were now causing more problems at the other end of the pitch with forwards Erica Skinner and Alex Collins getting more involved in the game as they came to meet the ball and worked together to test the Plymouth defence.
Things were made even more difficult for Okehampton as they went down to 10 for much of the second half after one of their players came off worse in a collision going for the ball.
Debbie Pritchard did a sterling job covering the space on the right hand side, with Lindsey Tawse and Sienna Watts tackling and working hard to win the ball on the left.
Even with 10 against a team that was so much quicker, Okehampton still managed to score a goal after tireless work from Lizzie Rogers who crossed in from the right finding Alex Collins in a perfect position to reverse flick past the goalkeeper.
Plymouth University were fully deserving of their win but there was much for Okehampton to take heart from in this match.
Next week, Okehampton are at home against Ocean City.