National Highways has reported that an accident has reported that the A30's eastbound carriageway near Okehampton has been closed due to a road collision.
The accident occurred between the A386 and A382 junctions and the road was cleared between 10:15 and 10:30 today with traffic conditions returning to normal.
A police spokesperson said: 'Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 at Okehampton, at around 8.30am today, Tuesday 17 January. There are no reports of any injuries.'