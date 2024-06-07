Yesterday, hundreds of commemorative events took place across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which took place on June 6, 1944.
Alongside major international commemorative services, which took place on the Normandy beaches where Allied troops first landed 80 years ago, smaller events took place in towns across the UK, including North Tawton.
Watch the video above to see a summary of the events in the town.
D-Day (the 'D' standing for 'day') was the largest military operation in history, with troops from the UK, USA, Canada and other Commonwealth countries all involved.
D-Day and the subsequent Battle of Normandy brought about the end of the Nazi occupation of France and kickstarted the beginning of the German retreat from north-west Europe.
More than 150,000 troops were involved in the operation, and by the end of the day, there were around 10,000 Allied casualties. Of those 10,000, over 4,000 were killed.