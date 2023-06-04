Okehampton's Royal British Legion (RBL) chairman Darren Kelly completed his four-day fundraising trek across Dartmoor today and officially crossed the finish line at the RBL. club on Station Road.
Mr Kelly walked 38 miles across Dartmoor over the weekend, battling heat and exhaustion, to raise money for the branch and the armed forces community.
He was greeted with cheers and applause and handed a well-deserved pint in celebration.
He gave a huge thank you to all those who supported him throughout the trek and added special thanks 'to Chris, Linda and Karen,' dog Bruce, who accompanied him and all the local businesses which had offered their support.
Read the full report in next week's Times.