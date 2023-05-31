Alison opened her own Spanish style garden at Greystones inspired by a garden she and her husband fell in love with in Seville. She also gardens part-time at the Elephant’s Nest, a former pub turned B&B at Horndon, also opened as part of the event. Other gardens open events are being held in West Devon for St Luke’s this summer. Over the past 13 years the scheme has raised more than £429,000 to help local families receive compassinate care. See https://www.stlukes-hospice.org.uk/open-gardens