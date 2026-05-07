A THREE-DAY wedding dress exhibition has been held in Cheriton Bishop.
Scores of people went along to see the as many as 30 dresses on show, dating from 1910 to 2025, between Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3 at St Mary’s Church in the village.
The oldest belonged to village resident Persis Bower’s grandmother Honor Elizabeth Brooksbank, who was married in 1910 to High Court judge Frederick Walter Dendy OBE. Her dress was entirely hand-sewn and altered after the wedding for when she was presented at court to King George V the same year.
“Another wonderful story uncovered was from Janet Mitchell, another village resident,” said organiser Julie Drake.
“Jan's mum Elizabeth Ward married her father Bernard William Fursdon on May 2, 1946.
“He was a soldier fighting in Burma, and at the end of the war brought back silk for his sweetheart to make her wedding dress and blue tweed for a going away outfit. He also brought back two different engagement rings.”
Still another highlight was a pair of dresses worn by sisters Margaret and Patience Williams at their weddings, in 1966 and 1970 respectively, at St Mary’s Church.
Visitors read that Margaret and her fiancé were offered a council flat in Crediton but had to move in within six weeks and had to be married – under no circumstances would an unmarried couple be allowed. They celebrated their nuptials and made it in before the deadline. Rent was £3 per week, around £50 in today’s money.
Her sister Patience’s ceremony was held on a Thursday rather than a Saturday due to terrible weekend traffic on the old A30.
There were also two Register of Marriage books for people to see, as well as a raffle and refreshments.
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