A THREE-DAY wedding dress exhibition has been held in Cheriton Bishop.

Margaret and Patience Williams on Patience's wedding day at St Mary's Church in 1970
Margaret and Patience Williams on Patience's wedding day at St Mary's Church in 1970 (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

Scores of people went along to see the as many as 30 dresses on show, dating from 1910 to 2025, between Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3 at St Mary’s Church in the village.

A wedding dress worn by Honor Brooksbank in 1910. The dress was altered when she was presented to King George V following his accession the same year
A wedding dress worn by Honor Brooksbank in 1910. The dress was altered when she was presented to King George V following his accession the same year (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

The oldest belonged to village resident Persis Bower’s grandmother Honor Elizabeth Brooksbank, who was married in 1910 to High Court judge Frederick Walter Dendy OBE. Her dress was entirely hand-sewn and altered after the wedding for when she was presented at court to King George V the same year.

Elizabeth Ward was married in 1946. Her husband brought the material back from Burma at the end of WW2
Elizabeth Ward was married in 1946. Her husband brought the material for her dress back from Burma at the end of WW2 (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

“Another wonderful story uncovered was from Janet Mitchell, another village resident,” said organiser Julie Drake.

“Jan's mum Elizabeth Ward married her father Bernard William Fursdon on May 2, 1946.

A dress belonging to Gwendoline Joyce Evans, who was married in Wales in 1949 and moved to Cheriton Bishop as a widow
A dress belonging to Gwendoline Joyce Evans, who was married in Wales in 1949 and moved to Cheriton Bishop as a widow (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

“He was a soldier fighting in Burma, and at the end of the war brought back silk for his sweetheart to make her wedding dress and blue tweed for a going away outfit. He also brought back two different engagement rings.”

Still another highlight was a pair of dresses worn by sisters Margaret and Patience Williams at their weddings, in 1966 and 1970 respectively, at St Mary’s Church.

A dress belonging to Kathleen Huntbach, who was married in Pinhoe in 1970
A dress belonging to Kathleen Huntbach, who was married in Pinhoe in 1970 (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

Visitors read that Margaret and her fiancé were offered a council flat in Crediton but had to move in within six weeks and had to be married – under no circumstances would an unmarried couple be allowed. They celebrated their nuptials and made it in before the deadline. Rent was £3 per week, around £50 in today’s money.

Elaine Joan Savage made her own dress from Liberty silk. She was married in 1976 in Totnes
Elaine Joan Savage made her own dress from Liberty silk. She was married in 1976 in Totnes (Will Goddard)

Her sister Patience’s ceremony was held on a Thursday rather than a Saturday due to terrible weekend traffic on the old A30.

Ann Burnett with a ring cushion she made for St Mary's Church
Ann Burnett with a ring cushion she made for St Mary's Church (Will Goddard)

There were also two Register of Marriage books for people to see, as well as a raffle and refreshments.

1 May 2026 Cheriton Bishop wedding dress exhibition Visitors to the exhibition enjoyed a variety of refreshments including cakes, sandwiches and pasties (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Visitors to the exhibition enjoyed a variety of refreshments including cakes, sandwiches and pasties (Will Goddard)