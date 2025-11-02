REGULAR users of the A377 between Copplestone and Crediton are advised of a week-long full road closure which will run from Monday, November 3 to Friday, November 7 (both dates inclusive).
Devon County Council has announced that the road will be completely closed for the full five days from Shirley Corner to the Knowle Cross, Copplestone to enable Kier, on behalf of South West Water, to enable the supply of a new water source.
The alternative, signed, route for vehicles will be via the A377, A3072, De Bathe Cross to Itton Cross, A3125, Exeter Road, Overpass from Exeter Road to Whiddon Down Junction, A30 J A382 join E, A30 JA377 Leave E, Alphington Road, Bonhay Road, Cowley Bridge Road, Cowley Hill, Newbridge Hill, Crown and Sceptre, Hookways Cross to Smallbrook Cross, Wells Park to Hookway Cross, Exeter Road, Charlotte Street, East Street, Union Road, High Street, Western Road, Barnstaple Cross to Queen Elizabeth Drive, Spencecombe Cross to Barnstaple Cross, Quarry Foot Cross to Spencecombe Cross, Knowle Cross to Quarry Foot Cross, Shirley Corner to Knowle Cross and vice versa.
It is anticipated that small country lanes in the area of the closure will be used by small vehicles but this is likely to lead to many issues for motorists meeting each other along the routes.
It is believed that most people will use Crediton to Coleford and then to either Copplestone or Bow, or Sandford to New Buildings to Copplestone, and vice versa.
Motorists who have questions about the road closure can speak to Kier for further information on 01726 224400.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.