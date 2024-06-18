Hilary first met Mike on a tennis court when she was 17, though she admitted she initially preferred his friend. She said: "I went away and trained as a nurse and then I came back because I did like dancing, and they always used to have dances at the market hall. One day after a cricket match, Mike said to one of his friends, 'don't drop me at home, I'm going to the dance.' I thought that was a bit unusual, because he didn't go to that sort of thing. He took me home from the dance and eventually, we just went out together and got on really well."