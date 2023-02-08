A REGULAR walking group will start in Okehampton on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in order to encourage people to get more active and improve mental health.
The Wellbeing Walks, organised by the Ramblers and Active Devon, will meet by the bandstand in Simmons Park at 10am every Tuesday and Wednesday. Organisers have arranged for three different routes for walkers to choose depending on experience and fitness. Level 1 and 2 (a 20 minute and 40 minute walk respectively) will be held on Tuesday and will follow level and accessible routes around the locality.
Meanwhile, a 90 minute Level 3 walk will be held on the Wednesday which will follow more strenuous routes across Dartmoor.
Following the walks, walkers will be able to enjoy a chat, tea, coffee and cake.
The walks are open to all and places do not need to be booked.
The Wellbeing Walks used to be named Walking for Health but the Ramblers announced the name change in May last year.
The newly-named Wellbeing Walks is an England-wide scheme designed to be accessible for all abilities and age groups in order to encourage those less able to feel the benefits of physical exercise.
It is England’s largest health walk scheme and there are currently 160 Wellbeing Walks schemes, 1,500 weekly walking groups, 65,000 participants and 6,000 trained volunteers across the country. It has become so successful that doctors and other health professionals have prescribed walking groups to help many illnesses and disabilities
Anyone wanting more information can visit the Ramblers website at www.ramblers.org.uk or contact Chris Baines on 01409 221362.