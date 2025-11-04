West Devon Borough Council is to work alongside a local energy support organisation to roll out a new scheme to improve the warmth, safety and energy-efficiency of homes.
At today’s council hub meeting, the borough council agreed to collaborate with Tamar Energy Community to implement a Government-funded programme, known as Warmer Homes: Local Grants, which aims to help low-income households tackle cold, damp, and high energy bills.
The programme replaces the Phase 2 of the Homes Upgrade Grant (HUG2) which ran until March this year and worked to improve energy efficiency and reduce bills. The council previously worked with Tamar Energy Community to deliver the HUG2 initiative which is currently helping 39 households across West Devon.
Cllr Mark Renders, lead member for housing at West Devon Borough Council, said: “This is about improving lives. Cold, damp homes affect health and wellbeing, and we’re determined to change that. We look forward to once again working with Tamar Energy Community to make sure this funding reaches the people who need it most.”
The new scheme will focus on supporting those low-income households living in hard-to-heat homes or properties with poor insulations. Improvements could include loft and cavity wall insulation, heat pumps, solar panels, ventilation upgrades and the replacement of outdated heating systems.
Kate Royston, director at Tamar Energy Community, said: “We welcome working with West Devon Borough Council in supporting households through the Warm Homes: Local Grant funding. We visit many households in need of assistance in improving the energy efficiency of their homes. It makes such a difference when we’re able work together to achieve positive outcomes.”
Eligible households will be able to take part in the scheme from early 2026.
