West Devon swelters in the heat

Children cool off in the River Tavy in Tavistock ( Guy Boswell/Tindle )

West Devon continues to swelter in the heat today after the UK endured the hottest night since records began.

Despite a rumble of thunder mid morning, temperatures remained high.

Last night, people were seen seeking refuge from the heat with a dip in the River Tavy in the centre of Tavistock.

The Met Office was forecasting a maximum of 25C this afternoon for Tavistock and 26C for Okehampton this afternoon.

Meanwhile tempartures are being forecast to reach 40C today in eastern parts of the country.

An Amber extreme heat warning remained in place across the whole of England and Wales and southern Scotland until the end of today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the Met Office’s highest extreme heat warning, Red, remains in place for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England.