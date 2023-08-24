The Mayor for West Devon, Councillor Lynn Daniel, has announced a new environment award for young people in the Borough.
The bi-monthly ‘Mayor’s Young Person Green Award’ celebrates the work of children aged four to 11 who show passion for supporting the environment.
Cllr Daniel said: “I am on the lookout for young people who are making a real difference and show care for the environment – maybe its an eco-school project, litter picking, recycling at home or fundraising, whatever it may be, we want to hear about it.
“Helping to support climate change is one of the Council’s top priorities, so this new award is the perfect way to share and celebrate the work of our young people who are doing their bit to protect our natural world.”
Prizes include two environmental themed books, ‘100 things to know about saving the planet’ and ‘No one is Too Small to make a Difference’ by Greta Thunberg as well as a signed certificate, personally presented by the mayor.
If you know a young person, primary school class or youth group who are doing great things for the environment, please nominate them by emailing [email protected] with:
- A short summary (up to 150 words) about the work they are doing to support the environment.
- Photographs if available (permissions from parent/guardians are required for council use)
Nominations for the first round of awards close on 29 September.