Year 6 children at Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT) run school went on a trip of a lifetime to Normandy, France last week.
During an action-packed week, Year 6s from across the MAT experienced a stay in a French chateau, a visit to a local school, a view of the famous Bayeux Tapestry which tells the story of the Battle of Hastings, a climb up Mont St Michel and a visit to the D-Day landing beaches and the magnificent new British Normandy Memorial. They also got the chance to try out their French with the local residents.
Through the trip, DMAT was running a blog for residents to stay updated on the trip’s progress, with members of staff reporting on the children’s enthusiasm and their excellent behaviour which impressed Normandy’s residents and passport control staff.
Year 6 children were accompanied by staff and Year 7 transition leaders, who are helping prepare Year 6s for secondary school, on the residential trip which was part of a wider project to deepen the children’s knowledge of historical conflicts and develop their understanding of French culture and the French language. The trip comes following the introduction of a new curriculum last academic year.
The new curriculum has seen children interact with French children through video calls and handwritten letters with French schools – partnerships developed through the Twinning Association between Devon and Normandy - and a history lessons on World War Two. Children had also prepared for the trip with sketching and watercolour painting activities, developing fact files and other artefacts which will be displayed in an exhibition for the whole DMAT community to enjoy.
In August last year, DMAT announced that it would be taking 230 pupils and 50 members of staff from schools across the trust to Normandy in the summer of 2023, after being awarded funding through the Turing Scheme.
The trust selected Normandy for the visit due to its historical significance and because many Devon towns and villages are twinned with towns in Normandy. DMAT said the project would enable teachers, pupils and the whole community to strengthen connections with the region.
At the time of the announcement, DMAT chief executive Dan Morrow, said: ‘This opportunity will transform the life chances for the children we serve – making them ready for life in 21st century Britain and to take on the mantle of global citizenship. We are thrilled to have been successful and delighted that so many of our young people will benefit from this international experience.’
The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme offering opportunities in education and training across the world and enabling pupils to develop new skills and gain international experience. Last year, the Turing Scheme received 513 applications and DMAT was one of only four schools in the South West which was awarded a grant.
DMAT runs 14 primary schools across the West Devon region including Okehampton Primary School, Chagford CE Primary School and North Tawton primary.