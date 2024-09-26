DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) control centre received several 999 calls reporting a wind turbine on fire at Winkleigh, near Chulmleigh from 2.12pm on Thursday, September 26.
Two fire engines were sent, from South Molton and Witheridge, and on arrival crews confirmed a turbine was well alight from the engine, at the top of the turbine, approximately 30 metres high.
Crews set up a cordon and waited for the owner to arrive.
The owner was able to isolate the turbine, which was severely damaged by fire.
DSFRS said that the cause of the outdoor electrical installation fire was accidental.
Fire crews left the scene at 5.46pm.