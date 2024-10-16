A WOMAN has died after a crash between a lorry and a car on the A30 at Whiddon Down.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10pm on Tuesday, October 15.
Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision, which involved a Scania lorry and a silver Kia Ceed on the eastbound carriageway.
The passenger in the car, a woman in her 40s from Helston, died at the scene. The driver of the car, a man in his 60s and also from Helston, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The A30 eastbound between Whiddon Down and Cheriton Bishop remains closed.
“Officers are conducting enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
If you saw what happened or have any dashcam footage, contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log 835 of October 15.