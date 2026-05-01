A 250kg World War Two bomb has been safely detonated by military bomb disposal experts in Southway, Plymouth.
A controlled detonation was successfully carried out at around 11.15am today (Friday, May 1).
A loud bang was heard across the city.
More than 1,200 homes in the area were evacuated after the German SC250 device was uncovered at a building site in Flamborough Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A 400m cordon was put in place while Army and Navy specialists worked to make the device safe.
Displaced residents and businesses have now been able to return.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “I can confirm that we have now lifted all cordons put in place and our multi-agency operation to safely dispose of this World War Two munition has concluded.
“Residents are free to return to their homes.
“We’d like to thank the Southway community for your patience during what we know has been an alarming and difficult few days.
“Safety of residents has always been the highest priority for police, Plymouth City Council, the military and other partners.
“Finding unexploded ordnance is always an unpredictable and resource-intensive operation.
“It was only in January of this year we had a similar operation in this city.
“Working with our partners, including the military and Plymouth City Council, in the last 48 hours we have managed a large-scale evacuation involving some 1,500 residents.
“Our efforts around-the-clock have been focussed on allowing everybody to get back to their daily lives as quickly as possible.
“It has been 48 hours of significant demand that has seen a display of tremendous partnership working from all of those involved.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners, volunteers and to the police officers and staff who have worked tirelessly over the past few days.
“The safe removal of this ordnance showed exceptional bravery and skills from military bomb disposal experts.
“Staff from all agencies have played an important role in bringing this matter to a safe conclusion.
“Thank you again for your hard work, working long shifts and flexibility to bring the operation to a safe conclusion.”
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