Okehampton-based music charity Wren Music is set to open a new warm space in the town next year.
From January to the end of March, the Okehampton Musical Warm Bank will open several afternoons a week from 2.30pm to 6pm at Wren Music’s premises at Ebenezer Hall in North Street. It will be open to all on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and some Sundays.
Creative director at the charity, Marilyn Tucker, said: “People can drop in, have a chat, have a cuppa, and recharge their phones.
“If they like, they can have a go at playing an instrument when our musicians are here, and join in with activities that are happening, such as making lanterns for the Okehampton Lanterns event. It’s all very relaxed, comfortable, and welcoming.”
Wren Music decided to open the warm space to help people, particularly young families, to keep their fuel costs down through the darkest and coldest months of the winter.
The National Grid Electricity Distribution Community Matters Fund granted the music charity with the money to allow it to offer a warm space for people have a hot drink, socialise and even take part in musical and creative activities.
Instruments will be available for anyone to try and musicians and singers will be on hand to supervise and support any music-making activities during opening hours.
“The grant from the Community Matters Fund will transform what we can offer to families in Okehampton,” said Marilyn.
“Living in a rural area – especially near Dartmoor – means members of our community often rely on tourism and have lower wages in winter, coupled with fewer places and spaces available to spend time.
“By providing a free musical warm bank we are hoping to make this winter easier and more fun for local families. It’s giving folks the chance to try new things and meet new people, as well as save on heating bills.”
She added: “A massive ‘thank you’ is due to National Grid Electricity Distribution for their support for our work this winter.”
Wren Music – which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year – runs various projects across Devon, such as working with schools and care homes, and running the “Singing for Wellness” choirs, held in Okehampton, Torbay and Honiton, for people with respiratory conditions.
The charity also coordinates the Okehampton Lanterns Procession, which will take place on February 24, 2024 for the first time since 2022.
This Christmas, the charity will also be reviving several long-lost Christmas carols to be sung as part of the Folk Carols by Candlelight concert at St James Chapel in Okehampton.
The carols were first brought to Wren Music’s attention around 30 years ago, when Barbara Cubbin from Bratton Clovelly, brought a reel-to-reel tape recording of them from 1960.
Marilyn Tucker and Paul Wilson established Wren Music in 1983 in order to bring music – in particular, folk music – to people across Devon, especially to those who might otherwise be unable to access it.
For more information about the Okehampton Musical Warm Bank, contact Marilyn at Wren Music at [email protected] or call 01837 53754.