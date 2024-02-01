Okehampton-based music charity Wren Music has urged more musicians to take part in its new street band which will play at the upcoming Okehampton Lanterns Procession.
Led by Wren Music’s community musician Jon Dyer, the band is learning traditional folk music and adapting it for a street band style, ready for the procession which takes place on February 24 this year.
Jon said: “We’ve had a great start, and we’d love more musicians to join us. We’re particularly looking for brass players – just come along.”
The first rehearsal for the event was on January 31 at 7.30pm at Wren Music’s building at Ebenezer Hall in North Street. Weekly rehearsals will take place at the same time every Wednesday evening right up until the Okehampton Lanterns Procession.
The band made their debut appearance in October, when they won their class at Okehampton Carnival.
This year, the lanterns theme celebrates Okehampton as a town with two rivers.
The event is supported by Okehampton United Charities, South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund and the In-Step Research team.
Families can get involved by joining the lantern-making workshops which are taking place at Ebenezer Hall from February 12 to February 16, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Local groups can also get in touch with Wren Music which is offering lantern-making help, at [email protected] or on 01837 53754.