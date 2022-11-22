Yellow warning as more heavy rain and gusty winds sweep towards Devon
By Nick Knight | Editor |
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 12:30 pm
The area covered by the Yellow Warning for November 23. Image Met Office (mage Met Office )
ANOTHER spell of heavy rain is set to sweep across Devon overnight and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.
Take care on the roads as the warning covers all of Devon tomorrow, Wednesday, from 3am until 8am’
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘A short spell of heavy rain and gusty winds may cause some travel disruption.
‘Another spell of wet, windy weather will arrive across southern parts of Wales and southwestern parts of England in the early hours of Wednesday.
‘For many this will be fairly normal (if unpleasant) autumn conditions but for a few there could be a short interlude with torrential rain and very gusty winds.’
