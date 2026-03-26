The world is geared to suit those who are right-handed. Some people manage to use both hands with equal ability. Some who play cricket can bat left-handed and then bowl with their right hand. After my accident it gave me the chance to learn to use my left hand for all of my daily needs. The biggest problem was using a pen to write. One way to adapt to writing with your non-dominant hand is to select a short word and try to write it in large capital letters. It is a slow process but in the end it worked for me so give it a try.