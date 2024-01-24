As mentioned in the letter, the population has grown and continues to do so. A great number of new houses are being built, not only in Okehampton but in the surrounding towns and villages. These new residents will all, at some time, need to use a hospital, whether it be maternity or end of life care. It makes sense to open the wards and keep the clinics at Okehampton to relieve pressure on the larger hospitals, like the Royal Devon and Exeter who could use Okehampton hospital to discharge patients, freeing up beds in Exeter.