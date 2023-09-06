Well what a week. It’s hard to keep up with the Conservatives.
The Department for Work and Pensions announces it’s going to claw back millions £s in benefit payments made, through its own mistake, from millions of the poorest in our society. But still no action to claw back the billions £s paid for unusable PPE during the pandemic.
Minister Gove announces builders need no longer worry about the pollution they cause to our rivers, which announcement coincidentally put £600m+ in the pockets of the Conservative Party’s biggest supporters.
The Prime Minister appointed Grant Shapps as Defence Minister, or was it Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath or Sebastian Fox? All aliases used by Mr Shapps in his business dealings.
High tech hospital beds bought during the COVID-19 pandemic for £2,500 each sold off for the bargain basement price of £6 each!
The Home Secretary claims to have recruited 23,000 more police officers even though the Conservative Government presided over the loss of 20,000 in the first place.
The Government, who’ve known about the problem since 2018, was eventually forced to disclose over 100 schools have construction problems, potentially putting the lives of thousand of pupils at risk, and at the very least disrupting their education.
A former Conservative Party leader condones the vandalisation of public property when people don’t like a cleaner environment.
Oh and I nearly forgot a former Conservative minister (finally) resigned as an MP with a coruscating attack on the Prime Minster which included the observation ‘Since you took office a year ago, the country is run by a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened. What exactly has been done or have you achieved?’. Quite.
One might be forgiven for thinking it is now the strategy of the Conservative Party to roll out a new scandal every day to ensure we just can’t keep up. Government by SNAFU.
Meanwhile sewage continues to be poured into our rivers and onto our beaches, and the poorest in our society struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.
Dare I say it? I think it is time for a change.
Mark Wooding
Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Central Devon