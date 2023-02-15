IT’S a tough call to weaken and discredit such a well-established well-loved organisation as the NHS, but Mr Sunak’s government is working hard to achieve this. First, they have to de-fund it (this has been going on for a decade at least) then they have to publish stories of how the organisation is struggling and failing (these stories are in the media nearly every day) and finally they have to let the private sector in to ‘solve’ the issues (the latest manifestation of this is Sajid Javid calling for people to pay to see their GPs)