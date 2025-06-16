Nearly everybody I ask says “I hope so”.
Some assume that all ‘good’ people will make it into God’s heaven. Many say God is loving and forgiving. That’s absolutely true but does that mean everybody automatically goes to heaven? The truth is none of us are good enough to make it into heaven.
There is none righteous no not one. Many of us think because we live a religious life we are ok. Others think well I have done a lot that I’m not proud of but God will forgive me. Some have even said to me I’ll sort it out with God when I meet him. But the problem with all of these answers is our failure to grasp who we are dealing with.
It is God the creator of this universe who is perfect in every way. You may ask if living a good life is not enough. If everybody doesn’t automatically go to heaven. How can I know for sure I’m going there?
God says in his word the Bible we are sinners Romans 3 v23. God who is holy cannot allow us into heaven with our sin. Jesus died taking the punishment we deserve for our sin, our lies, theft etc. We can be certain of heaven before we die if we are genuinely sorry and sincerely ask Jesus to forgive us. John 3 v36 He who believes in the son has everlasting life.
The gift of God is eternal life. 1 John 5 v13 I have written to you who believe in the name of the son of God that you may know that you have eternal life. There is no reason for any to be hoping we can be sure before we leave this world.
