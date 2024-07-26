I am honoured to have been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Central Devon and I would like to thank my constituents for placing their trust in me to represent them once again. I also extend my thanks to the candidates of the other parties for a contest conducted in a positive spirit.
While the results of the election have given me much to reflect on, I am thankful to have been given the opportunity to continue my work standing up for our local communities, farmers, pensioners, businesses and key local services including health and education. This local work has been one of the most rewarding aspects of having served as our MP for last 14 years and I look forward to much more of it to come.
In Westminster I will do my best to hold the new Labour Government to account on behalf of the people of Central Devon, and in my new role as Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary I will fight hard against any policies that threaten their vital interests. I am particularly concerned about tax rises in the Autumn budget and will be in particular be looking closely at their impact on our pensioners.
Effective opposition is vital to our democracy, and I look forward to working with our Shadow Cabinet and backbench colleagues to ensure that decisions made by the new Government are properly scrutinised.
Having spent several weeks campaigning day in and day out for the General Election, I returned to Westminster last week to participate in the ceremonial proceedings that take place at the beginning of each new Parliament.
This included the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of MPs. I took the oath on a King James Bible.
All MPs are required by law to swear an oath of allegiance before they can take their seat in the House of Commons. This usually takes place over a few days, and it is a long-standing convention that the Speaker of the House be the first to do so.
Last week, the State Opening of Parliament took place, marking the formal start of the new parliamentary session. The King’s Speech that forms the central moment of the State Opening set out the Government’s proposed policies and legislation – around 40 new bills were announced. MPs are now debating the speech over a number of days. MPs have also elected Deputy Speakers and will later elect Select Committee Chairs.
I am really looking forward to resuming my work in Parliament and in our constituency. I will soon be in touch to reschedule any meetings or appointments which had to be postponed as a result of the General Election being called.
As always, constituents seeking assistance should contact me at my parliamentary office by post or email. Contact details can be found on parliament.uk. I am here to help so please do get in touch if there is anything with which you feel I might be able to assist.