With that in mind, can I suggest three things? Firstly, make it a habit to regularly ask yourself how you are doing. Check in with yourself and really make an effort to listen to the honest answer. Secondly, find someone with whom you can talk - someone who genuinely cares about you – and tell each other how you are doing. You will be amazed at how having to say something out loud can often bring much-needed clarity to our own thoughts and feelings.