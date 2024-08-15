MOTOR racing fans have a chance to set eyes one of Michael Schumacher’s original Formula One cars this weekend and have a go in a Ferrari Formula 1 simulator as the thrill of motor sport comes to Exeter.
The South-West’s largest Supercar Show races into Exeter City Council’s Matford Centre on Saturday (August 17) for a big fix of high-octane thrills.
Top of the list will be F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s original 1993 Benetton Formula 1 car, as driven during the 1993 season. This marks the first time the car has been displayed in the South-West. Also on show is a Nissan World Series car in full RB7 Red Bull livery, completing a spectacular motorsport display.
Alongside the cars will be the chance to sit in the UK’s first genuine Ferrari F1 simulator, a fully transformed 2002 F1 car in Ferrari livery.
This simulator offers enthusiasts a rare chance to experience the excitement of driving an F1 car on a virtual track. Fifteen-minute sessions will be available throughout the day, with bookings taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will also be the usual lineup of hypercars, supercars, performance cars, modified showcars, classic cars, and motorbikes that have made this event a favourite among enthusiasts.
The show runs from 10am until 4pm and is sponsored by The Porsche Centre, Exeter.
Tickets are available at: www.sanctioneduk.com. Prices are £9 for show cars (including driver) and £14 for spectators, with free entry for accompanied children under 16. Ample public parking is available.