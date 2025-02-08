ARNE Slot is set to shuffle his pack as Liverpool gear up for their Emirates FA Cup fourth-round encounter against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon (3pm).
The Reds, fresh from securing a place in the Carabao Cup final with a dominant 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, checked into their team base at the St Mellion International Golf Resort on Saturday evening ahead of their clash at Home Park.
It’s the latest fixture in a hectic schedule for the Reds, who face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.
Looking ahead to the sold-out clash with Argyle, Slot said: “It’s always a tricky tie, no matter what team you play. It’s an away game and it’s their final probably.
“It is true that if you play with a team that hasn’t played so much together, that is always for the players a bit more difficult,” he admitted.
However, he remained confident in his squad’s depth, referencing a previous Champions League fixture: “We have seen already a few times when we played with a team that hasn’t played much together – even in Eindhoven – these players were able to play a very good game.”
Slot emphasised the importance of giving fringe players game time: “It’s important at these moments for some players that don’t get [much] playing time to have that playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready.”
Among those to have travelled ahead of the Argyle game are star names such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa.