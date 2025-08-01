Miri has now qualified to represent team GB in the European Triathle champs (in Turkey in November) and the World Biathle Champs (in South Africa in December).

The Tavistock College student qualified to represent her country after taking part in the 2025 National Biathle Championships and World Qualifier at Weymouth Beach (during the weekend of August 26/27).

A triathle comprises running, swimming and shooting. The triathle and biathle competitions derive from the five modern pentathlon disciplines.

Argyle still looking to add striker ahead of new season

First Devon derby of the season to be screened live by Sky Sports

Wiredu cannot wait to get started with Argyle in League One

Sam Lake, fellow Tavistock Swimming Club member, said: “Huge congratulations go to Miri on her amazing achievement at the National Biathle Championships and world qualifier at Weymouth.

“She raced continuously from a 800m run, straight into a 200m swim, followed by another 800m run – all without stopping.

“Miri placed sixth overall, earning her a hard-earned spot to represent Great Britain in the U15s at the World Biathle Championships in South Africa this December.

“The club is really proud of Miri for her hard work and dedication which has paid off most impressively.”