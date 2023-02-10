Okehampton Walking Netball Ladies have been showing off their new kit sponsored by Tyred ‘n’ Exhausted at a recent tournament in Ivybridge.
It was the first time since the group started five years ago that they had entered an organised tournament. The ladies did really well and really enjoyed the experience.
The group meets every Wednesday and has a lovely group of ladies of all ages and all abilities.
They meet in the old sports hall at Okehampton College during the winter and on the all weather pitch after Easter.
As well as exercise there is fun and lots of laughter so if anyone is interested in coming along should contact Wendy Raymond 07909987485 in the first instance.