An Okehampton Pickleball Club member achieved her first national victory gaining a gold medal at the English National Pickleball Championships last week.
Fiona Rook, who has been playing pickleball for nearly two years, won the 3.0 mixed doubles 50+ category on October 30, after partnering with fellow competitor Ed Woodcock.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played on a small court with paddles and a perforated plastic ball.
The Okehampton club is open to everyone of all abilities and holds three weekly sessions over two locations - the Table Tennis Club on Castle Road (Tuesdays from 2-4:30pm and Fridays from 7:30-10pm) and Ashbury Golf Hotel Tennis Halls at Fowley Cross (Sundays from 10:30am-1pm).
For more information or to join the club, visit the Okehampton Pickleball Club Facebook page, email [email protected] or drop in to one of the sessions.
