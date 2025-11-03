LUKE Cowan-Dickie marked his 50th England cap in dream fashion, crashing over for a try in a dominant 25–7 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Behind the celebrations, however, lies one of rugby’s most inspiring comeback stories.

The Cornish hooker’s milestone moment comes after two years of brutal setbacks that nearly ended his career. The 32-year-old endured a nightmare neck operation in 2023 that left him with nerve damage in his right arm, followed by a heart rhythm problem the following year.

For a time, even he doubted he’d ever play again.

“I didn’t really have a 50th in my head when I came back,” Cowan-Dickie admitted. “I didn’t think me playing for England would be a thing again. There were times with the specialist when we didn’t know if playing was going to be the right thing. But I stuck at it because rugby’s such a big part of my life – I was desperate to get back.”

His road to redemption began when Sale Sharks took a chance on him after a move to Montpellier fell through.

“Sale signed me when I was probably at my worst,” he said. “They got me back up and running.”

From there, his form steadily improved, leading to an England recall last autumn and a place on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia. It’s been a long way back for a player who once stood on top of Europe with Exeter Chiefs, winning both the Premiership and Champions Cup before injuries struck.

Since his debut in 2015, Cowan-Dickie has lived the highs of England’s 2016 Grand Slam and the 2019 World Cup run that included a famous semi-final win over New Zealand. But Saturday’s try – his 50th cap, at Twickenham, after all he’s been through – may just top the lot.