ENGLAND head coach Steve Borthwick was given another timely reminder from Henry Slade that his sights remain firmly fixed on featuring in the upcoming Autumn Series.
The 32-year-old centre produced a stunning, man-of-the-match performance as Exeter Chiefs powered past Gloucester 38-12 at Sandy Park.
Two tries, 22 points and total control – Slade was everywhere. Calm, ruthless, commanding. The kind of display that screams international quality.
A wind of change may have swept through Sandy Park this summer, but it’s Slade who’s driving it on the pitch. While Rob Baxter has rebuilt his side with trademark precision, the England veteran has become its heartbeat, leading a youthful squad by example, and proving that class and composure never age.
Slade embodies that shift – loyal, relentless and back to his very best. Indeed, just a day after the Devonians celebrated five years since securing both the English and European crowds, it was somewhat fitting one of the rare survivors was taking stage against the Cherry & Whites.
Borthwick knows he has plenty of options in midfield, but none matching this level of form. Slade’s vision, kicking and defensive authority would improve any side - and right now, he looks impossible to leave out.
Fresh from downing Harlequins 38-0 the previous week, Exeter’s revival gathered yet more pace with further tries from Joseph Dweba, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Jack Yeandle, sealing their third win in five starts.
This latest victory lifted them to third in the standings, a marked improvement based on last season when they claimed just four league wins in total.
Gloucester, by contrast, remain winless. Scores from Will Joseph and Freddie Thomas offered brief relief, but they never looked close to halting the Chiefs’ momentum.
Quite rightly, Slade was the talking point come the final whistle with Exeter’s attack coach, Dave Walder, leading the plaudits in his post-game assessment.
“He's been fantastic since I came to the club and he’s great to work with, it’s nice to see him enjoying his rugby with the way he is playing,” he said. “He is getting plenty of positive touches, and having other people around him who can maybe take the load off him and create moments of magic across the back line, it is very exciting for us, he was outstanding today.”
Equally, those around Slade were just as impressive with the all-round efforts of the Exeter pack allowing the Chiefs to cause no end of issues for Gloucester, who will be keen to regroup in the upcoming international break.
“It’s not where we thought we’d be,” admitted Gloucester Director of Rugby, George Skivington. “The five-week plan we had is just completely different to what’s happened. But you've got to roll your sleeves up, take some punches and get on with it.”
Indeed, the Gloucester boss was quick to put the defeat into context, pointing to Exeter’s own struggles last season as evidence that things can change fast. “I was talking to Dave Walder before the game. We both agreed it feels crap to be in this situation. But everyone has spells like this. It’s tough, but it’s up to us to fight our way out of it.”
